Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ XELA opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Exela Technologies has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $7.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.31).

In other news, Director Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

