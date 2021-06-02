Exosis Reaches Market Capitalization of $17,146.11 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded 73.4% lower against the US dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $17,146.11 and $6.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,291.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,680.74 or 0.07188543 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $692.36 or 0.01856597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.17 or 0.00491176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00181255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.27 or 0.00770340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.16 or 0.00480422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.21 or 0.00432283 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

