Expanse (EXP) Price Hits $0.0839

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Expanse has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $14,568.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0839 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Expanse has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,700.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,715.22 or 0.07202071 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $698.34 or 0.01852340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.90 or 0.00498398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00181757 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.00 or 0.00782478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.85 or 0.00485003 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.76 or 0.00434367 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.