Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP) Insider Anthony Boucaut Purchases 677,094 Shares

Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP) insider Anthony Boucaut bought 677,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$179,429.91 ($128,164.22).

On Thursday, May 20th, Anthony Boucaut bought 36,013 shares of Experience stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,363.38 ($6,688.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Experience Co Limited, an adventure tourism and leisure company, provides tandem skydiving services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Skydiving and Adventure Experiences segments. It also provides white water rafting, canyoning, helicopter and boat tours, reef tours, and snorkeling and diving in the Great Barrier Reef; rain forest tours; and hot air ballooning services.

