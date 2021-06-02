Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.