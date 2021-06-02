Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been given a $60.00 price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

XOM stock opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,643,000 after purchasing an additional 433,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

