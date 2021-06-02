FantasyGold (FGC) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Day

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. FantasyGold has a market cap of $52,637.41 and $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00069531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.20 or 0.00287403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00186406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.27 or 0.01193367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,711.31 or 1.00170405 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00033059 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

