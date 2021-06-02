Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Short Interest Update

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 207,100 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the April 29th total of 168,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $248.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.46. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $27.58.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 35,785 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

