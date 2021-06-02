Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Fastly worth $15,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fastly by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 15.0% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastly by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Fastly by 34,442.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.96. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $927,398.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,488,410.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,163,257. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.