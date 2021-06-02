Feathercoin Price Tops $0.0312 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Feathercoin has a market cap of $7.38 million and approximately $40,411.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004397 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.