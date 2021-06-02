FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Decreased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,758 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 282,544 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $80,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,537 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 45.1% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 73,629 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,877 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in FedEx by 22.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 198,863 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,485,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 383,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $108,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.04.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.17. The company had a trading volume of 34,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,463. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $127.29 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

