Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona Sells 3,083 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $73,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $307,721.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $169,190.00.

MYOV traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.56. 743,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,799. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.89.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

MYOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.