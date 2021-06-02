Filecash Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (FIC)

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Filecash has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and $188,612.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Filecash has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Filecash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00069574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.13 or 0.00285423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00186647 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $460.38 or 0.01215239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,848.30 or 0.99906329 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00033255 BTC.

Filecash Coin Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Filecash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecash using one of the exchanges listed above.

