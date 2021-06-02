Financial Contrast: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) vs. Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) and Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axon Enterprise has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

69.2% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. and Axon Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 0 1 1 0 2.50 Axon Enterprise 0 1 4 1 3.00

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.32%. Axon Enterprise has a consensus price target of $176.80, suggesting a potential upside of 27.06%. Given Axon Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axon Enterprise is more favorable than Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. and Axon Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 17.99% 40.96% 32.06% Axon Enterprise -7.37% -6.05% -4.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. and Axon Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $568.87 million 2.45 $90.40 million $5.09 15.56 Axon Enterprise $681.00 million 13.22 -$1.72 million $0.11 1,265.00

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Axon Enterprise. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axon Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Axon Enterprise beats Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts. The company also manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors principally to the commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturers' representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Southport, Connecticut.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges. It also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence digital evidence management software; Axon Records, a cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. In addition, the company offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. It sells its products through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

