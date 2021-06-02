Financial Survey: SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) vs. Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Valley National Bancorp and SouthCrest Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 1 3 3 0 2.29 SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $10.96, suggesting a potential downside of 23.05%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and SouthCrest Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 27.49% 9.78% 1.04% SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Valley National Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and SouthCrest Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp $1.57 billion 3.69 $390.61 million $0.96 14.83 SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers various loan products comprising residential mortgage loans, automobile loans, secured personal lines of credit, and home equity loans; and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services, such as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, foreign wire transfers, and transaction accounts for non-resident aliens. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory and trust services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. The company operates 226 branches in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

SouthCrest Financial Group Company Profile

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit. In addition, it offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. The company serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. It operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

