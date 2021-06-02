FinNexus (FNX) Trading Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a total market cap of $11.25 million and approximately $847,874.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00081438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.35 or 0.01020216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.31 or 0.09524835 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050595 BTC.

FinNexus (FNX) is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

