FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) Stock Price Up 3.9%

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

About FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX)

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.