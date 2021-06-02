FinVolution Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,064 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,202% compared to the average volume of 773 put options.

NYSE:FINV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. 38,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,654. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.87.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $283.98 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FINV. Citigroup raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FINV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

