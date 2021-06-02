Fire Lotto (FLOT) Trading Down 49.9% Over Last Week

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 58.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $62,417.54 and approximately $41.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 49.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00126258 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002608 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.05 or 0.00897545 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

