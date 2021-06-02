Firemans Contractors (OTCMKTS:FRCN) & APi Group (NYSE:APG) Critical Analysis

APi Group (NYSE:APG) and Firemans Contractors (OTCMKTS:FRCN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares APi Group and Firemans Contractors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APi Group 0.93% 26.47% 10.86% Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A

74.8% of APi Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of APi Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Firemans Contractors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for APi Group and Firemans Contractors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APi Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Firemans Contractors 0 0 0 0 N/A

APi Group presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.37%. Given APi Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe APi Group is more favorable than Firemans Contractors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares APi Group and Firemans Contractors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APi Group $3.59 billion 1.21 -$153.00 million $1.22 17.61 Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Firemans Contractors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than APi Group.

Summary

APi Group beats Firemans Contractors on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment offers infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant solutions, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. The Industrial Services segment provides various services and solutions comprising oil and gas pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution. APi Group Corporation serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, data center, distribution, manufacturing, education, healthcare, communications, utilities, energy, high tech, and governmental markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

About Firemans Contractors

Firemans Contractors, Inc. provides parking lot maintenance services in the United States. Its services include asphalt maintenance and repair, concrete repair, crack/joint sealing, excavation, line removal, painting, pressure washing, seal coating, signage, speed bumps, parking lot and warehouse striping, and wheel stops. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

