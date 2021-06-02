First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of First American Financial worth $14,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in First American Financial by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.30. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $66.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FAF. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

