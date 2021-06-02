First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Gap Down to $45.41

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.41, but opened at $43.20. First Bancorp shares last traded at $42.98, with a volume of 608 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.58.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

