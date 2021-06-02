First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,050.00

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and last traded at GBX 2,057.89 ($26.89), with a volume of 14295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,120 ($27.70).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £570.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25.

First Derivatives Company Profile (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

