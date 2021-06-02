First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,050.00

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and last traded at GBX 2,057.89 ($26.89), with a volume of 14295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,120 ($27.70).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £570.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

