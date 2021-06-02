First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Purchases $1,513,550.25 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FFIN stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 384,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,161. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on FFIN. Truist upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

