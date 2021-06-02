First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,887 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 930,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,879,000 after purchasing an additional 626,495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after purchasing an additional 585,568 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 488.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 521,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,613,000 after buying an additional 432,666 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,182,000 after buying an additional 429,046 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,911. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.11.

