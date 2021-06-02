First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the April 29th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

FYC opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.59. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $77.09.

