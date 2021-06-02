Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,530 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 60,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $1,597,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

FISV opened at $114.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.02.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.