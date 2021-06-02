Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Up 8.3%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) shares were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.51. Approximately 450,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,873,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $19,249,079.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 892.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

