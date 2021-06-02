Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 401.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,046. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.61 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.23. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 83.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

