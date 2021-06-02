Flashstake Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (FLASH)

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Flashstake has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flashstake has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $13,136.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flashstake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flashstake alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00082511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00094016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.04 or 0.01029358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.95 or 0.09566724 BTC.

Flashstake Coin Profile

FLASH is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Flashstake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flashstake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flashstake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flashstake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flashstake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.