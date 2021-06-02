FLIP Trading Down 11.5% This Week (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. FLIP has a market capitalization of $326,996.09 and approximately $195.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLIP has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00082335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00021251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.28 or 0.01030581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.02 or 0.09582745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00052265 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.