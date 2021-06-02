Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Trading Down 0.3%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) shares dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 415,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 923,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Flora Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Flora Growth Corp. cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil and cannabis for pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

