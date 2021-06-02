Fluity Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, Fluity has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Fluity has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $12,056.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00069786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.08 or 0.00283293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00186350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.94 or 0.01198319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,844.43 or 1.00123055 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00032673 BTC.

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

