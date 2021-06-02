Folder Protocol (FOL) Price Hits $2.02

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $7.14 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.02 or 0.00005386 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00070003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.89 or 0.00285428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00186709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.72 or 0.01251638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,482.01 or 1.00088707 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00032615 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

