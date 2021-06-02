Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) Trading Up 0.6%

Forbo Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FBOHY)’s share price was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.35 and last traded at $37.35. Approximately 327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Forbo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY)

Forbo Holding AG produces and sells floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, and power transmission and conveyor belt solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Flooring Systems and Movement Systems. The Flooring Systems division develops, produces, and sells linoleum, vinyl floorings, entrance flooring systems, carpet tiles, needle felt floor coverings, washable textile floorings, and building and construction adhesives, as well as various accessory products for installation, processing, cleaning, and care of flooring.

