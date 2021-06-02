FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report $186.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor posted sales of $157.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $751.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $748.90 million to $754.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $813.15 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $826.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FORM. Craig Hallum upped their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

FORM opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.68. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.23.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

