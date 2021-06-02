Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.60. 38,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 43,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

