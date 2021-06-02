Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.24

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.24 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29.

Formula One Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FWONB)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

