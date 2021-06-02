Forsta AP Fonden Buys 7,500 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $14,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $5,671,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,817,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 88,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $130.01 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.27.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

