Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $207.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 140.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $99.27 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.35.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.