Forsta AP Fonden Takes $10.83 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 174,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,834,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in The Southern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in The Southern by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 33.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

