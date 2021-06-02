Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FBIO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Dawson James increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Creative Planning lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 103,250 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 160,153 shares in the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $382.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.50.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million. Analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

