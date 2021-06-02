Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Down to $28.90

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.90, but opened at $28.09. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors shares last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 969 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 2.01.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.49%.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

