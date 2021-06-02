Fractal Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001027 BTC on major exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and $261,951.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00067495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00281975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00187509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.29 or 0.01064921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,961.82 or 0.99993901 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00033241 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.