Francis Wlodarczyk Sells 3,400 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ROK traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.82. The stock had a trading volume of 745,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.60 and a 12 month high of $275.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

