Francis Wlodarczyk Sells 3,400 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ROK traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.82. The stock had a trading volume of 745,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.60 and a 12 month high of $275.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
