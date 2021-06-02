Frax (FRAX) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.27 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $119.76 million and $3.27 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00070385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.76 or 0.00283345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00185460 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.84 or 0.01224909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,985.57 or 0.99881988 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00032756 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 119,631,757 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

