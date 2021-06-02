Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Update

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 346,700 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the April 29th total of 274,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMS. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:FMS opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $33.84 and a 52-week high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

