FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.91. FS Development Corp. II shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 1,502 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

Get FS Development Corp. II alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,984,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,992,000. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for FS Development Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Development Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.