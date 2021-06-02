FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 556,999 shares.The stock last traded at $22.55 and had previously closed at $22.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Hovde Group initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 25.0% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,211,000 after purchasing an additional 980,587 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $8,448,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 328,761 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,683,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 276,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 151,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

