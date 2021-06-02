FUD.finance Trading Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One FUD.finance coin can now be bought for about $13.82 or 0.00036402 BTC on popular exchanges. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $326,491.73 and $195.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance (FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

